TALLAHASSEE, FL — If you see a plume of smoke throughout the sky in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon, no need to worry. The Florida Forest Service says there's a 200-acre prescribed fire near Lake Jackson.

They say it was requested by a private landowner. A spokesperson says these burns are common this time of the year.

To track prescribed burns, go to whyprescribedfire.org.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.