$20 million to Doak Campbell Stadium: Where will it go?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Office of Economic Vitality is working with Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency, to provide Florida State University $20 million to address issues at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The money will address concerns like handicap accessible parking and seating, emergency lighting, removing wooden structures and exposed water piping, addressing aging electrical wiring, elevator repairs, plus much more. This amounts to a total of 48 priority items that will cost over $32 million. The difference will be covered by the university.

Leon County Commissioner, Brian Welch, who voted against the project, says that $20 million comes from a 12 percent chunk of sales tax revenue dedicated to economic development.

"This $20 million has emptied the bank account and there's no money left to entice other jobs," Welch said.

According to an economic analysis of the project, the infrastructure work at Doak could have an economic impact of $102 million.

With the investment also comes nearly 250 jobs to get the work done. Those jobs are expected to generate $47 million locally.

That $102 million includes other events that could happen at the stadium on football and non-football weekends like concerts and other sporting events.

Florida State Athletics Director David Coburn says these repairs are also needed with big future games booked that the university wants to make sure are not being played anywhere else.

"We want to play those games here and bring those crowds to Tallahassee," said Coburn.

Boosters are also stepping up to enhance the stadium experience with a commitment of $100 million to help improve fan engagement.

In December, FSU and OEV will have a status report update on how the money will be spent exactly. Construction should start in 2024.