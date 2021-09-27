$20 million to Doak Campbell Stadium awaits final decision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The final decision on whether or not to spend 20 million dollars to improve infrastructure at Florida State University's Doak Campbell Stadium is underway at the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency meeting.

People stood to speak out and some are demanding this money go to economic development throughout the entire community, while others think this money will bring serious revenue if it goes to the stadium. That $20 million will be from sales tax dollars.

Leon County Commissioner, Kristin Dozier, says spending this much money on one thing will dramatically take away the ability to recruit new businesses, support local businesses, and help entrepreneurs.

This revamping project is going to cost $120 million in total and Florida State University Boosters is in charge of raising 100 million of those dollars.

Commissioner Dozier thinks they can cover the rest.

"I absolutely support FSU I think we can benefit them more through research and commercialization, but I understand the impact of football I mean we all do, it just doesn't have the same kind of jobs and significance, the Boosters can raise more in one year than Blueprint can take in one year in sales tax revenue," Dozier said.

One member of the public says Blueprint dollars should not be spent at Florida State University, citing they can get funding from other sources.

Another community member spoke out in favor to spend the money at the stadium, saying the games bring out tens of thousands of people.

Commissioners are torn as well. Some think the Doak infrastructure improvements will be a good investment for the county while Commissioner Dozier thinks this money can be better spent elsewhere.

"Our community has never had the big businesses that others have to really drive recruitment for businesses and job growth so here's the thing: this is are one pot of money we set aside with voter approval to help support those efforts," said Dozier.

Dozier added that the $20 million will basically go on the credit card of the county and city, meaning it will take the next 18 years to make this money back on sales tax revenue.

FSU says over $102 million could come to the county if this money is approved.

If the money does not go to the stadium, it will be put towards communities in need, women and minority small businesses owners, and bringing more businesses here locally.