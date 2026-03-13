20 arrested in joint operation in Florida targeting online child predators

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Twenty people are behind bars after a joint law enforcement operation targeting online child predators in Tallahassee.

20 Arrest Made in Operation Safe Harvest

The Tallahassee Police Department, along with other local, state, and federal agencies, conducted "Operation Safe Harvest".

For three days, law enforcement personnel went undercover to identify suspects attempting to exploit or engage in illegal activity with children.

TPD says investigators were able to "intervene before harm could occur and hold offenders accountable."

Sergeant Sherrie Bennett with TPD's Special Victims Unit says the number of arrests only tells part of the story.

"Even though we only arrested 20, we made contact with over 75 people during this 3-day span — 75 people who were trying to entice children. Twenty got arrested because we were able to identify them and develop the probable cause we needed to make the arrest," Bennett said.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell encouraged parents to be aware of their child's online activity and report anything suspicious.

"You can't not be involved because you're worried about their privacy, or, you know, give them their room and not ever go in the room. Know who they're dealing with on the computer, what games they're playing, what platforms they're using," he said.

Chief Revell also urged parents to talk to their children about potential threats and make them aware that predators are out there.

