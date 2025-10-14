2-year-old dies in Live Oak, Mother and boyfriend charged in child's death, per Suwannee Co. Sheriff’s Office

LIVE OAK, FL — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says two people are now facing charges for the death of a two-year-old boy. SCSO says on Monday, October 13th, shortly after 3:00 p.m., dispatch received a call about a toddler who was unresponsive at a home in Live Oak. The caller told dispatch that CPR was in progress.

Emergency personnel responded and took the child to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The report states that Deputies and Investigators saw injuries on the child that were consistent with ongoing physical abuse and prolonged neglect. SCSO says the child had significant bruising, swelling, and other trauma inconsistent with the explanations provided by the child’s caregivers.

SCSO says following interviews and evidence collected, the child's mother, 33-year-old Christian Parnell, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Curtis David Willey, have both been charged with Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and are being held at the Suwannee County Jail.

The sheriff's office says additional charges are pending the results of an autopsy and further forensic examination, and that the investigation remains active and ongoing. They say no further details will be released at this time.

They ask that anyone with information related to this case contact Investigator Bradley Griffin with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 362-2222. Individuals may remain anonymous.

