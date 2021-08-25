2 Trulieve employees charged in theft of $135K of medical marijuana

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office arrested two Truelieve employees on Wednesday for allegedly taking medical marijuana valued at over $135,000 from the store.

According to GCSO, the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Trulieve Loss Prevention in the arrest of two male employees from one of the Trulieve distribution plants located in Midway.

The report states that Trulieve employees, Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter were observed taking over 10K grams of medical marijuana valuing over $135,000.00.

During further investigation, GCSO says 7500 grams were recovered in Gadsden County and the other 2500 grams were covered in Leon County.

According to GCSO, based on the information received from Brown and Carter, 100% of the 10k grams of medical marijuana was recovered and returned to Trulieve.

Brown and Carter were arrested and booked into the Gadsden County Jail for grand theft.