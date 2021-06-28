2 teens charged in Friday night shooting in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Marianna Police Department says two juveniles have been arrested and charged for the shooting on Friday, June 25, 2021.

According to MPD, at approximately 9:56 p.m., an officer with the Marianna Police Department saw a blue car pass under the overpass on Borden Street at a high rate of speed.

The officer said the car crossed into oncoming traffic, corrected itself and continued northbound on Borden Street. Based on the traffic violations, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

While on the traffic stop with the vehicle, Marianna Police Department Communications received a call for service near the McClane Center, located on Clay Street, the report said.

That call was in reference to a shooting on Clay Street that resulted in a vehicle being struck.

According to the report, officers got consent to search the vehicle and discovered a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat.

The firearm was hot to the touch and did not have any rounds of ammunition in it, the report says.

MPD said after further inspection of the firearm, it was found to be a stolen firearm out of Jackson County, Fla.

Officers determined the gun found in the vehicle matched the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, the report said.

Based on the information obtained during the investigation, officers charged 16-year0old Jimmy Price and 17-year-old Darrin Dudley with charges related to the shooting.

Both subjects are juveniles and were later transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice where they would await their first appearances, MPD said.