2 Tallahassee residents get federal sentences after Operation Stolen Innocence arrests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Northern District of Florida announced two Tallahassee residents arrested during Operation Stolen Innocence have received federal sentences.

According to the court, 26-year-old Shuntae Kirksey was sentenced Mondayday to 210 months in federal prison after pleading guilty on April 18, 2021, to one count of production of child pornography.

Thirty-two-year-old Destin Banks was sentenced Monday to 130 months in federal prison after pleading guilty on May 6, 2021, to one count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution.

Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentencing.

“These sentences further affirm our commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable,” said Coody. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence, we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

Kirksey and Banks’ prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release and they both will be required to register as sex offenders and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.

Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Spaven prosecuted this case which was the result of a collaborative investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations as part of Operation Stolen Innocence, a multi-agency coordinated effort by the U. S. Department of Justice Jason R. Coody Acting United States Attorney Northern District of Florida United States Marshals Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit, to combat human trafficking in the Tallahassee area.

