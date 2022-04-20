2 separate Tallahassee shootings leave 2 injured late Tuesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two separate overnight shootings in Tallahassee late Tuesday night left two people injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. when officers responded to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for someone that had been dropped off and suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. TPD said that the person was uncooperative and did not want to cooperate with the investigation. Due to this, no crime scene was found by police.

The second shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Floral Street when officers responded to calls of gunshots being heard in the area. TPD said that information from the scene showed that the person was shot from a passing vehicle and had non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD has not identified suspects in either shooting thus far.