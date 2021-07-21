2 officers in Florida save driver after plunge into river

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two police officers from Florida’s Space Coast rescued a driver whose car had plunged off a causeway.

The unidentified driver was on the Eau Gallie Causeway in Melbourne early Tuesday when it plunged off the roadway into the Indian River.

A witness flagged down Officer Peter Dolci who was conducting a traffic stop at a nearby boat ramp.

Dolci found the car on its side submerged in the water, with the driver’s side of the vehicle completely underwater.

He got the driver out of the car, and with the help of Officer Luke Dummer, carried the driver up the embankment.