Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 officers in Florida save driver after plunge into river

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by FDOT
Rendering of the Indian River Bridge Replacement
Gov. DeSantis announces finalization of federal grant for new bridge, roadway improvements on Space Coast
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 14:42:26-04

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two police officers from Florida’s Space Coast rescued a driver whose car had plunged off a causeway.

The unidentified driver was on the Eau Gallie Causeway in Melbourne early Tuesday when it plunged off the roadway into the Indian River.

A witness flagged down Officer Peter Dolci who was conducting a traffic stop at a nearby boat ramp.

Dolci found the car on its side submerged in the water, with the driver’s side of the vehicle completely underwater.

He got the driver out of the car, and with the help of Officer Luke Dummer, carried the driver up the embankment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming