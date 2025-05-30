2 Leon County Youth will represent North Florida in this year's FirstEnergy Soap Box Derby World Championships

Two Leon County children have earned the right to represent North Florida in a soap box derby world championship.

While one may be more experienced than the other they both have a common goal, bring the gold back home to Tallahassee.

Watch the video to hear from Derrick Williams III and William Powell as they share their excitement ahead of the big day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two Leon County children have earned the right to represent North Florida in the 87th Annual FirstEnergy Soap Box Derby World Championships.

Nine-year-old Derrick Williams III will race in the stock division while 11-year-old Will Powell will compete in the super stock category.

Last month's Regional Championship hosted by the North Florida Soap Box Derby was Derrick's first racing experience, and he quickly proved he's a natural.

Williams says "It was amazing with meeting new people and getting to race and winning 2nd place!"

While competitions like this have been fairly new for the Williams family, Will Powell has been racing for the past four years.

He and his dad, Andrew Powell shared with us the excitement of being selected to compete in Akron, Ohio.

"It's really fun whenever you get to go down the hill at like speeds of 30 mph in your car." said Powell.

This year's FirstEnergy Soap Box Derby World Championships will run July 13-19.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.