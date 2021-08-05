2 FAMU students named 2021 White House HBCU Scholars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two Florida A&M University students have been named to the 2021 White House Historically Black Colleges and Universities scholars.

The program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and civic engagement.

Philadelphia native, Stephen Bowen is a third-year doctoral student pursuing his Ph.D. in educational leadership in the FAMU College of Education and the assistant deputy commissioner of Data Systems for the Florida Department of Education.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to be chosen as an HBCU Scholar. I look forward to representing the FAMUly,” said Bowen. “I am excited about the opportunity to learn and to grow from such a talented group of HBCU scholars.”

Kera Kelly from McDonough, Georgia is a junior biology pre-dentistry student.

“My growth at FAMU is a testament to the importance of HBCU’s to equitable outcomes in our country,” Kelly said. “I plan to contribute in a manner that is consistent with the heritage of FAMU by striking to support the next generation of HBCU students and administrators.”

Bowen and Kerra Kelly are members of the eighth cohort of scholars announced by the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

The two were selected from an applicant pool of more than 200 students who submitted completed applications that included a transcript, resume, essay, and letter of recommendation.

Applications also required the signature of their university president, adding a level of prestige to this application process.

“We congratulate our outstanding students on being selected as White House HBCU scholars as well as those students from other institutions. This is recognition of what they’ve accomplished and their potential in the years ahead,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “This experience will go a long way in preparing them for successful careers.”

Over the course of an academic school year, the HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the Initiative and their respected institution. The White House HBCU Initiative will provide scholars with information about the value of education as well as networking opportunities. Scholars can also share these resources with their fellow students.