2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Suwannee County I-75 crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One man and a young girl are dead after a crash on I-75 in Suwannee County Sunday morning, two other children were also seriously injured in the crash, Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.

The 28-year-old Wimauma man was driving his SUV northbound on the interstate around 11:10 a.m. when he crossed lanes faster than the cars around him and hit the back of another SUV. According to FHP, after the collision, he went onto the grass shoulder and the SUV flipped and came to rest on its roof.

The driver and three children ranging from ages four to eight were all ejected from the car. The driver and the 6-year-old girl passenger were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The 8-year-old and 4-year-old passengers were airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.

Out of the four people in the SUV that flipped, only the 4-year-old was wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP. The driver of the SUV that was hit from behind was not injured.