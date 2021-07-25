LCSO: 2 dead, 2 injured, including LCSO deputy in crash after car fled from traffic ctop

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two people are dead and two others are injured, including a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy after a crash that happened after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to LCSO, around 12:30 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of White Drive and West Tennessee Street for a traffic violation. Deputies then approached the car and talked with the driver and passenger.

Shortly after they began the traffic stop, the car fled from deputies at a high rate of speed westbound on West Tennessee Street. While leaving the scene, the vehicle ran over a deputy's foot and dragged him a short distance, LCSO says.

A few moments later, a crash was reported between two cars at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Blountstown Highway. Deputies that responded to that crash confirmed that one of the cars involved was the one that fled from deputies just a short time earlier.

LCSO says that the vehicle that fled from deputies also damaged several vehicles at a nearby car dealership.

The driver of the car that the fleeing car hit was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the fleeing car and the passenger were both transported to the hospital where the passenger later died from their injuries, according to LCSO.

Traffic homicide investigators with the LCSO Traffic Unit responded and assumed the investigation. This investigation remains open and active at this time, LCSO says. LCSO will update the investigation with further details as they become available.