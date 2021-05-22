Watch
2 charged with murder in southeast Georgia shooting death

Posted at 11:25 AM, May 22, 2021
VIDALIA, Ga. (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in the Monday shooting death of a man in southeast Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that it has arrested 35-year-old Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers of Atlanta and 35-year-old Willie James Rogers of Jacksonville, Florida. Both are charged in connection with the Monday shooting death of 20-year-old Zacheriah Douglas Wright.

Vickers and Rogers are both charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and possession of a gun while committing a crime.

Vickers is also charged with participating in criminal gang activity.

