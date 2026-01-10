2 arrested, more detained following sexual exploitation operation in Grady Co.

Grady County deputies arrested two people as part of a sexual exploitation operation Friday.

Deputies, partner agencies, and SWAT responded to a compound on Sunset Lane in what they call Operation Shield the Innocent.

They say that area is secure, and there is no danger to the public.

In a video from the scene posted to Facebook, the Sheriff's Office said the two suspects will face felony child exploitation charges.

Along with the two arrests, they say other people were detained during the operation.

"We're going to protect children in this county," a GCSO spokesperson said in the video.

The Sheriff's Office says they would share more updates about the operation soon.

