(WTXL) — 2-1-1 Big Bend needs volunteers heading into the New Year!

That's because call volumes are increasing with more people facing crises during the pandemic. Right now, 2-1-1 Big Bend is looking to bring on 30 volunteers to help keep the support hotline running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Volunteers don't need any experience and will receive training on how to help the community. Volunteer Coordinator, Summer Moore, said each volunteer makes a huge impact on those calling for help.

"It offers them that third party non-judgmental support that we prepare our volunteers to give through our comprehensive training so that volunteer might be the first person to empathize with them, the first person to really hear them and just be there with them on the phone. "

2-1-1 Big Bend will be hosting volunteer interview sessions online this week.