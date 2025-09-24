19th Annual Puppies in the Pool returns to Trousdell Aquatics Center

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee has announced the 19th Annual Puppies in the Pool will return to the Trousdell Aquatics Center next month.

In a release, they say the event will be held on October 11th-12th from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held in the activity pool only and for dogs 6 months or older.

The city says dogs will be divided into two groups and allotted certain swim times. Times are the same both days, with the exception of a 3:30-4:30 p.m. slot on Saturday. They say all dog owners must bring current health information for each animal, as dogs without these materials will not be allowed in the pool.

Time slots below:



Dogs over 40 pounds: 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Dogs under 40 pounds: 2:00-3:00 p.m.

According to the release, entry fees are $4.75 per person and $4.75 per dog. They say space is limited and pre-registration is encouraged. You can do that in person at the Trousdell Aquatics Center, located at 298 John Knox Road, or online by clicking here.

For more information on the event, contact the Trousdell Aquatics Center at (850) 891-4901.

