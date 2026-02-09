Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17th Annual Capital City Senior Games return with 25 activities for athletes 50+, games begin February 25th

Florida Senior Games
Brian Blanco/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HUMANA - Leurene Hildenbrand, 85, competes in mixed doubles pickleball action during the Florida Senior Games presented by Humana on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Clearwater, Fla. Hildenbrand was selected as one of four Humana Game Changers for exemplifying healthy aging and providing encouragement, motivation and inspiration for all seniors to start with healthy. (Brian Blanco/AP Images for Humana)
Florida Senior Games
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The 17th Annual Capital City Senior Games are set to kick off in two weeks with 25 different sporting activities designed for athletes aged 50 and older.

The games will begin February 25th with the Fun Walk and Torch Run at Cascades Park, both starting at 6:00 p.m.

Popular sports like pickleball will span three days in early March, while swimming events are scheduled for March 11th at Wade Wehunt Pool at Myers Park.

Activities wrap up on March 17th.

WATCH THE 2025 CAPITAL CITY SENIOR GAMES CELEBRATION OF ATHLETES BELOW:

Registration is currently open online, with specific deadlines varying by sport. Participants who miss online registration deadlines may still register by phone up to the event date by calling Cindy Mead at 850-510-5966.

For a full list of activities and registration information, click here

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood