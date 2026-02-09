17th Annual Capital City Senior Games return with 25 activities for athletes 50+, games begin February 25th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The 17th Annual Capital City Senior Games are set to kick off in two weeks with 25 different sporting activities designed for athletes aged 50 and older.

The games will begin February 25th with the Fun Walk and Torch Run at Cascades Park, both starting at 6:00 p.m.

Popular sports like pickleball will span three days in early March, while swimming events are scheduled for March 11th at Wade Wehunt Pool at Myers Park.

Activities wrap up on March 17th.

Registration is currently open online, with specific deadlines varying by sport. Participants who miss online registration deadlines may still register by phone up to the event date by calling Cindy Mead at 850-510-5966.

For a full list of activities and registration information, click here

