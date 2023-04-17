15-person jury selected for Andrew Gillum trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A15 person jury will decide the fate of former Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Gillum who was indicted in June of 2022 on 1 count of making a false statement to the FBI, 2 counts of fraud, and 16 counts of wire fraud.



Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks…a co-defendant with Gillum was also present in the courtroom.

An indictment into this case alleges that the two obtained funds through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose. It was later discovered that some of the money given to Gillum through Lettman-Hicks' company was used for his own personal use.

The jury pool started with 66 people. Now, that number has dwindled down to 15 after much questioning and deliberation. Some jurors admitting, they would not be able to judge in a fair and impartial manner due to the context of the case. Things like bias towards law enforcement, lawyers, and gun control. Others were dismissed based on relationships with possible witnesses.

Two of those possible witnesses being--a current and former city commissioner.

Gillum appeared in high spirits today with family and friends in attendance to show their support.

