TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A 15-foot menorah will be lit at the Florida Capitol as part of a public Chanukah celebration in Tallahassee.

Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU will host the menorah lighting Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. at the Florida Capitol, 400 S. Monroe St.

The event is free and open to the community and will include latkes, chocolate gelt, face painting, wax hand-making, and balloon art. Rabbi Schneur Z. Oirechman, director of Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU, will lead the menorah lighting alongside invited guests.

“Chanukah is about a small group of Jews who refused to go along with what everyone expected of them, and fought for their religion, identity, and traditions,” Oirechman said. “This is an important light that the world needs, especially today with everything that is going on. People need inspiration, pride, and community.”

Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, commemorates religious events dating back more than 2,000 years.

Chabad traces its tradition of public menorah lightings to 1974, when a menorah was placed outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The organization says it now coordinates thousands of public menorah displays around the world each year.

“You don't need to know anything about Chanukah to come,” Oirechman said. “Bring your kids, bring a friend, and if you have a menorah at home, light it in your window that night.”

Event details

What: Public Chanukah menorah lighting and celebration

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m.

Where: Florida Historic Capitol, 400 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee

Activities: Face painting, balloon art, wax hand making, latkes and chocolate gelt

Admission: Free, open to everyone

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