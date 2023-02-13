15 animals adopted during Tallahassee Animal Shelter's "Smooches with Pooches"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saving animals is the work of the Tallahassee Animal Shelter, and Saturday people got the chance to meet their match for a new pet.

At the adoption event called Smooches with Pooches, a total of 15 animals were adopted. 11 dogs, 2 cats, and 2 guinea pigs.

Volunteer Coordinator Grayson Walters said even though the event is over you can still adopt anytime.

"7 days a week 10 to 6 we're here, and while we do more of an appointment-based system we often will work in if you come in," said Walters. "We just want to do an adoption questionnaire first just to see who you're looking for and then we do more of a matchmaking."

If you're unable to adopt, the shelter also has a volunteer and foster program for people to participate in.

Visit the Tallahassee Animal Shelter website for more information.