11-year-old Tallahassee girl raises more than $12K for childhood cancer charities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools and people who have been affected by Childhood cancer were encouraged to wear Gold throughout Friday.

The Moore Bass Consulting agency along with Hang Tough held a special event this morning in Midtown in honor of children who have had cancer.

Eleven-year-old Katelyn Irwin also announced today that she has raised more than $12,000 for cancer charities including the Hang Tough Foundation and UF Health Shands & Trent's Touch leadership.

"Every single year in school they have a breast cancer awareness day so I started Go Gold Day," said Irwin. "It feels really good that people are supporting me throughout what I do and raising $12,000 for three campaigns is pretty awesome."

Irwin said she was inspired to start Go Gold Day because of her 11-month-old brother's diagnosis of leukemia in 2013.