1000 champions for hope to help expand resourced for the big bend homeless coalition

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — What started as a radio announcement turned into an out pour of donations to help the big bend homeless coalition expand its services for displaced families.

BBHC is asking 1000 champions to make donations to fully fund the HOPE Community.

Each donation will help provide a safe and temporary home to families in need of emergency shelter.

Holly Bernardo is the CEO of Big Bend Homeless Coalition said she can't describe the feeling of having so many people donating to a great cause.

"We are taking families, we are wrapping our arms around them and we are helping than transition into from homelessness to into housing and I want to fully fund that."

She said a few people have already started and each person or organization that participates will be forever remembered and thanked in HOPE history.

If your interested in donating to the HOPE shelter head to Big Bend Homeless Coalition.

