10-year-old uses allowance money to buy and donate shoes to one organization

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 10-year-old Monica Holden was with her grandmother, Mary Holder, when she saw a bunch of pairs of shoes on clearance. She decided she wanted to use her own allowance money to buy those shoes but not for herself.

"We were shopping for laundry soap and she's like 'oh my God they're only a dollar' and I said 'well none of them is going to fit you' and she's like 'but they'll fit a lot of people' and I was like get as many as you want," Holder explained.

Holder posted a picture of her granddaughter with the nearly 15 pairs of shoes she bought in the Living Tallahassee Facebook group asking for recommendations on where to donate them. She decided on Making Miracles Group Home, which helps homeless women get back on their feet.

Debra Harris, director for Making Miracles, describes what she felt when Monica and her grandmother showed up with all those shoes.

"This little girl comes up and just says hey I'm going to take my money and buy shoes. It was amazing," Harris said.

Harris shares what it meant to see such a young girl do such a selfless act.

"To think about it, I'm like all in awe because this is a little child, where she could probably be at home jumping rope or playing with dolls but she want to do something for another person and she really don't know them," Harris said.

When I asked Monica about spending the money on the shoes for other people as opposed to spending it on things for herself like ice cream, she says donating the shoes will stick with her for much longer.

"Those things are like memories and they can last longer than something like ice cream or earrings or a toy," Monica explained. "Because you can easily lose that toy, and those earrings and you can just eat that ice cream and it just goes away."

Monica shares her advice for other kids her age.

"Always choose kindness, you don't always have to receive what you give," she said.

A lesson she learned from her grandmother.

"I'm floored that she would say that," Holder said. "I try to help as much as possible, I always tell the kids to choose kindness always."

If you would like to donate to Making Miracles Group Home, you can go to their Facebook page for more information.