1 senior killed, 2 hospitalized in Taylor County crash Friday

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person has died, and two others were hospitalized, after a crash on CR 30 and Puckett Road in Taylor County Friday night.

That's according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A report says a pickup truck with two seniors inside ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit another truck going south.

FHP says an 83-year-old woman was sent to Doctor's Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

The patrol say the other two victims were men, and they were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare with "incapacitating" injuries.

FHP says the intersection was temporarily closed Friday night but is now back open.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.