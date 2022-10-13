$1.1 million beautification investment coming to Tallahassee's Southside community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Increasing tourism and improving the infrastructure of Tallahassee's Southside community.

City and county leaders are rolling out $350 million worth of projects they hope will have a major impact on Leon County for years to come.

A total of $1.1 million of those dollars will go towards bringing in a dozen new public art murals and monuments to beautify the community and attract new people to visit Tallahassee.

"It's going to like affect you in a good way like both physically, mentally, it tells a story of your neighborhood."

Yasaman Mehrsa is an artist working on a new mural under the overpass at Anita R. Favors Plaza.

It's part of a 1-and-a-half-mile history and culture trail that will span from South Monroe Street to Lake Bradford Road along the FAMU Way corridor.

"Spark a renewed interest, a renewed dedication to the community but also inspiring students, inspiring African American students."

Alisha Lewis is also an artist creating a new sculpture to honor all Florida A&M University civil rights women student activists who made their mark over the years along the same trail. The trail is just one of the many moving parts of the Southside Action Plan...led by City of Tallahassee, Leon County leaders, and the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

"It will highlight what this area will become in the future."

Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson says this action plan is set to revitalize the southside community across the board by installing new parks, better roads and infrastructure, and transportation improvements.

"It's definitely going to be a draw, not just regionally but those throughout Florida, the Southeast and beyond who are interested in African American history, specifically the stories of Tallahassee."

Tatiana Daguillard is a project manager with Blueprint IA and says this trail will not only be an investment into the neighborhood but could be a driver of more growth.

"We're bringing new people into this area who have never been here before and now with this draw they're coming down here and they're going to spend their dollars with their families."

The entire FAMU Way history and culture trail will be complete in early 2023.