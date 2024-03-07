Watch Now
Leon County's Early voting schedule for 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election announced

LEON COUNTY PRESIDENTIAL PREFERANCE EARLY VOTING
Early voting for the presidential preference starts March 9th in Leon County
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 07, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Supervisor of Elections announced early voting schedule for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election.

Voting begins Saturday, March 9, and running through Sunday, March 17.
Leon County voters who are registered with the Republican Party can cast ballots for the Presidential Preference Primary Election at ten Early Voting locations.

Presidential Preference early voting locations in Leon County
One of those locations is the to announce that we will be offering is the FSU Student Union.

The list of Early Voting hours and locations can be found below, in the election guide which was mailed to all voters who can participate in this election, and at LeonVotes.gov.

