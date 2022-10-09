Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia has hit Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast and it's dumping torrential rains across Central America ahead of an expected reemergence over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

By early afternoon, its winds had dipped to tropical storm force of 60 mph as it pushed across Nicaragua.

Heavy rains and flooding were reported across Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama as well.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says life-threatening flash floods and mudslides are possible across the region and in southern Mexico through Tuesday.