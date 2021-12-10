Georgia sees sign omicron is spreading locally as cases rise

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s COVID-19 caseload is trending upward as state health officials detected a sign that the omicron variant of the virus is spreading locally.

Department of Public Health officials said Thursday that they confirmed an omicron case in an unvaccinated Atlanta-area resident who hadn't traveled abroad recently.

Georgia’s two prior cases involved recent international travel. Health officials say the infected person had mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

Officials say the delta variant of the virus still makes up 99% of cases detected in Georgia. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is rising statewide after hitting a recent low in late November.