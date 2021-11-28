Watch
Georgia outlines plans to improve slow pace of rental help

Sudhin Thanawala/AP
FILE - Bruce Marks, CEO of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, speaks at a rally on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Atlanta demanding Georgia officials speed up the distribution of rental assistance. Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters. The improvement plans were submitted last week to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala, File)
Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 27, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters.

The improvement plans were submitted last week to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If they are not approved, the state risks losing some of the $550 million it was allocated in a first round of federal rental aid.

Georgia had spent less than 10 percent of the money to help tenants by the middle of November. The state says it is developing a tool to easily check whether renters already got help and expanding outreach efforts.  

