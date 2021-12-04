Woman is 1st confirmed omicron case in New Jersey, Georgia

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman who recently traveled from South Africa is both New Jersey and Georgia’s first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press release Friday evening that the fully-vaccinated woman is a Georgia resident who tested positive on Sunday.

She sought care for moderate symptoms at an emergency room. Authorities say she is recovering and remaining in isolation.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the woman was in Georgia for two days between arriving from South Africa and traveling onward to New Jersey.

Murphy urged residents to wear masks, get vaccinated and get a booster shot to reduce the virus's spread.