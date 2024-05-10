Woman found dead in Quitman, GBI investigating what happened

Multiple young people were attached by a dog in Quitman according to the Brooks County Sheriff's Office.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman at the property where the dogs were located.

Read the news release below to see what GBI has confirmed so far.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m., deputies with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2317 Webster Road, Quitman, Georgia for a complaint of multiples juveniles being attacked by a dog.

When deputies arrived, they encountered several aggressive dogs on the property. It was determined the juveniles had already been transported to a local hospital by a private citizen. Deputies subsequently located the body of Courtney Williams, white female, 35 years of age, in the yard of the residence. The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office then requested the GBI to assist with the death investigation. GBI agents and a crime scene specialist responded to begin processing the scene and conduct interviews.

Evidence collected from scene will undergo further analysis to assist investigators with this case. An autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.