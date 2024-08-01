WATCH: President Jimmy Carter's grandson discusses upcoming 100th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter was born October 1, 1924.

Ahead of President Carter's 100th birthday, his grandson, Jason Carter, joined ABC News' GMA3 to discuss his grandfather's upcoming star-studded centennial birthday celebration to honor his life and legacy.

Watch video of Jason's interview by clicking play above, and read the news release form the Carter Center about the celebration below.

CARTER CENTER NEWS RELEASE:

The Carter Center is excited to announce “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song,” a musical event celebrating the centennial birthday of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. The landmark concert, taking place Sept. 17, 2024, at Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre, will feature world-renowned artists performing live tributes and special guests celebrating President Carter’s legacy of service to humanity. Tickets are $100 — in honor of Carter’s 100th birthday — and are available to the public at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100 starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 5.

“Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song” will feature renowned voices from pop, rock, gospel, country, jazz, hip-hop, and classical music. Acts set to perform include Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty, and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus. Emmy award-winner Rickey Minor will be the musical director for the show, which will feature appearances by celebrity guests including Dale Murphy, Killer Mike, and Sean Penn. Additional artists and presenters will be announced soon.

“Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been – and continues to be – a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather,” said Jason Carter, President Carter’s grandson and chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees. “I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music.”

Delta Air Lines is the presenting sponsor for this event, which will benefit the Center’s peace and health work around the world.

The concept of a concert to honor Georgia’s favorite son was born from his love of music, which has played a significant role in his life and career. During Jimmy Carter’s successful 1976 presidential campaign, famous acts such as the Allman Brothers rallied to his message of change, honesty, and character.

“Back when Jimmy Carter was running for president, the Allman Brothers played concerts for his campaign because we believed in his vision for hope and change for America. We could never have imagined what a positive impact he would have on the entire world,” said Chuck Leavell, former keyboardist for the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones. “It’s an honor to play at his 100th birthday and celebrate a man whose legacy will surely continue to inspire future generations.”

“Delta is honored to celebrate the 100th birthday of former President Jimmy Carter and to support The Carter Center in its work to wage peace, fight disease, and build hope as part of our commitment to keep climbing toward a more just and equitable world,” said Tad Hutcheson, managing director - community engagement. “Giving back to the communities where we live, work, and serve has been core to Delta and our culture for nearly 100 years, and we are proud to work with respected partners like The Carter Center to help care for the planet and people within it.”

Concert Details:

"Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song,” hosted by The Carter Center and presented by Delta Air Lines, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Tickets are available to the public starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. Tickets are $100 (excluding taxes and fees) — in honor of Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday — and are available at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100. Proceeds from the event will support The Carter Center, continuing Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s work to promote peace and improve health around the world. The event will be executive produced by the award-winning team at ROK Productions and Diversified Production Services (DPS), with Elizabeth Kelly and Carly Vaknin serving as executive producers.

A further celebration of President Carter’s birthday is the crowd-building of a new digital mosaic from images, videos, and messages sent in by the public. Add yours at CarterCenter.org/JimmyCarter100.