Warnock raises $9M as cash flows in 2022 Georgia Senate race

AP Photo/Ben Gray
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo Democratic U.S. Senate challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during a rally in Columbus, Ga. with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and fellow Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
Posted at 4:59 PM, Oct 21, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock raised more than $9 million from July through September, outstripping Republican rivals for the 2022 senatorial election in Georgia.

Warnock's campaign now has $17.2 million on hand ahead of what could be another bruising and expensive election.

Football great Herschel Walker raised $3.8 million in the first five weeks of his campaign on the Republican side.

Other Republican senatorial candidates saw their fundraising slow. Former bank executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler raised $1 million, while Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black collected $564,000.

