Warnock raises $9M as cash flows in 2022 Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock raised more than $9 million from July through September, outstripping Republican rivals for the 2022 senatorial election in Georgia.

Warnock's campaign now has $17.2 million on hand ahead of what could be another bruising and expensive election.

Football great Herschel Walker raised $3.8 million in the first five weeks of his campaign on the Republican side.

Other Republican senatorial candidates saw their fundraising slow. Former bank executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler raised $1 million, while Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black collected $564,000.