Walker taking no sides in Georgia's GOP contest for governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia says he's not taking sides in the state's GOP primary campaign for governor.

That may not be easy, given that Donald Trump is backing both Walker for the Senate and former Sen. David Perdue in the governor's race against incumbent Brian Kemp.

For now, Walker has little incentive to get involved in that race, with polling data showing Walker cruising to the Senate nomination and a run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker may be able to finesse his relationship with Trump while preserving his ties with Kemp. The picture is less complicated on the Democratic side, where gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she expects to campaign closely with Warnock.