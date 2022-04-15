Watch
Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Herschel Walker
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws a football during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Walker registered to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Georgia as Donald Trump has been urging the former football great to join the U.S. Senate in the state as a Republican. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Herschel Walker
Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 18:21:33-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Football icon and Georgia Republican Herschel Walker says his U.S. Senate campaign raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022.

That's a big haul, but still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the quarter.

Walker is the GOP front-runner, but faces five other Republicans in the May 24 primary. A June 21 runoff, if necessary, would settle the Republican nomination. None of the other Republican contenders had reported their totals as of Friday.

Walker has raised $14.6 million since announcing his run. His campaign did not immediately say Friday how much cash he had on hand.

