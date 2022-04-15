Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock

ATLANTA (AP) — Football icon and Georgia Republican Herschel Walker says his U.S. Senate campaign raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022.

That's a big haul, but still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the quarter.

Walker is the GOP front-runner, but faces five other Republicans in the May 24 primary. A June 21 runoff, if necessary, would settle the Republican nomination. None of the other Republican contenders had reported their totals as of Friday.

Walker has raised $14.6 million since announcing his run. His campaign did not immediately say Friday how much cash he had on hand.