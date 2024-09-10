VIDEO: Tail falls off plane in Atlanta during collision on taxiway

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Two planes collided during while taxiing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday morning. The collision knocked the tail off of one of the planes. A photographer from our Cincinnatti affiliate, WCPO, captured the damage on camera after deplaning from the damaged jet. Watch that video above.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, while Delta Air Lines Flight 295

was taxiing for departure, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526. The collision sent the tail tumbling to the ground below.

A PASSENGER ON A NEARBY PLANE CAPTURED THE AFTERMATH IN THE REEL BELOW:

The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana.

The FAA will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Delta said there were no injuries on either plane.