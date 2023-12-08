VIDEO: Freight train hits car stuck on tracks in Georgia

Friday morning, a train struck a car stuck on railroad tracks in Georgia.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said car's driver was not hurt.

Watch the video of the crash above.

MCSO NEWS RELEASE:

This morning at 8:26 am in the area of Little Collier Road at Collier Road a vehicle had stalled on the railroad tracks.

The driver was in the process of trying to remove his car, a 2005 Lincoln Town Car from the tracks before the approaching Norfolk Southern Train. The driver was not injured, and it appears that the only damage was too the vehicle itself.