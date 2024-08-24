Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are coming to Georgia for a bus tour next week.

The bus tour kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 28. Watch Vice President Harris accept the Democratic presidential nomination in the video above.

Read the news release below to see what's planned.

HARRIS-WALZ CAMPAIGN NEWS RELEASE:

Building off of the momentum of a highly successful convention in Chicago, Vice President Harris and Governor Walz will kick off a bus tour in Georgia on Wednesday. This is the first time the Vice President and Governor Walz will campaign together in Georgia.

The swing through south Georgia will culminate in a rally in the Savannah area with Vice President Harris on Thursday evening. Governor Walz will depart the state prior to the rally.

On the bus tour, the Vice President and Governor Walz will meet directly with voters in their communities, much like their western Pennsylvania bus tour which included stops at a local campaign field office and a high school football practice.

In Thursday night’s rally, the Vice President will lay out the stark choice facing voters in this election between Donald Trump’s dark and dangerous Project 2025 agenda and Vice President Harris’ optimistic and patriotic vision for a new way forward. The rally will also help to build the campaign’s volunteer efforts.

In the last month, Vice President Harris’ rallies have helped generate thousands of volunteer sign ups across the battlegrounds. Team Harris-Walz is running the largest in-state operation of any Democratic presidential campaign cycle ever in Georgia, with more than 170 Democratic campaign staffers in 24 coordinated campaign offices across the state.

Savannah is an economic hub in Georgia and is home to significant investments from the Biden-Harris administration, including historic clean energy job creation from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Campaigning in this part of the Peach State is critical as it represents a diverse coalition of voters, including rural, suburban, and urban Georgians – with a large proportion of Black voters and working class families.

This campaign swing comes after the Harris-Walz campaign released a new TV ad on Friday, airing across media markets in 8 states including Georgia, focusing on the Vice President’s economic vision and belief in building up the middle class, lowering costs, and creating an opportunity economy where everyone who works hard can get ahead.