Valdosta City Schools to require masks for 2021-22 school year

Photo: Valdosta Today
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jul 27, 2021
VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Board of Education voted unanimously in its July work session to require masks for the 2021-22 school year.

This decision was made on the same day that the CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance.

"I think it is in our best interest to follow the guidance of the CDC," Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said. "As that guidance comes out, we will make adjustments based on numbers in our local area and in the country."

The full video of the meeting can be found on the district's Facebook page.

