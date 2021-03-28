Menu

US lawmakers decry violence against Asians in Georgia visit

Sudhin Thanawala/AP
New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim looks over flowers and messages at a memorial for the victims of the March 16 shootings in front of Gold Spa, one of the shooting sites on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)
Posted at 7:31 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 19:31:59-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Members of Congress laid flowers at the three massage businesses in Georgia where a gunman killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.

The congressional delegation that visited the sites on Sunday included members of the Asian Pacific American Caucus.

The lawmakers said they wanted to experience the shooter’s roughly 30-mile trip from Cherokee County to Atlanta on March 16 and raise awareness about increased hostility faced by Asian Americans. And they demanded that prosecutors charge the suspect with a hate crime. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is facing murder charges in the attacks.

