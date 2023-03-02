UGA football standout turns himself in on charges related to crash that killed two people

(CNN) — University of Georgia football standout Jalen Carter surrendered to police in Athens, Georgia, Wednesday night on charges related to a crash that killed his teammate and a team staffer hours after they celebrated the Bulldogs' national championship victory.

Carter -- who has been projected as a top pick in the NFL draft next month -- turned himself in at the Athens-Clarke County Jail on charges of reckless driving and racing, jail records show. He was booked at 11:33 p.m. and released a short time later at 11:49 p.m.

Carter's teammate Devin Willock and football team staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in the January 15 crash, which happened hours after the team participated in a parade through campus to celebrate its second consecutive national title.

LeCroy was driving a Ford SUV near the campus with Willock and two other members of the football program also in the vehicle, police have said. The SUV was traveling "about 104 miles per hour" before it veered off the road and slammed into two power poles and several trees, Athens-Clarke County police said.

Authorities said Carter was driving a separate vehicle and he and LeCroy appeared to be racing.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," Athens-Clarke County police said.

Carter responded to the allegations in a statement posted on his verified Twitter account Wednesday, writing, "This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia police department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing.

"It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing," he wrote.

Carter spoke to police the night of the crash, according to Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County police.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart said the charges announced against Carter are "deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community."

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy," Smart said in a written statement.

Investigators have also said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the deadly crash.

Toxicology results show LeCroy, who was driving a university vehicle not authorized for use at the time of the crash, had a blood alcohol concentration of .197 -- more than twice the legal limit in Georgia, police said.

Willock was ejected and died at the scene and LeCroy died at a local hospital. The two other passengers in the vehicle were injured, officials said.

Carter has returned to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carter is not working out at the combine, which is a four-day, invitation-only event for teams to scout draft-eligible talent. It is common for the most highly coveted NFL prospects, like Carter, to attend the combine for activities such as interviews and measurements but not participate in the physical activities.

Both Schefter and Rapoport, each citing an unnamed source, report that Carter returned to finish his interviews, measurements and other activities.

CNN has reached out to Carter's agents and the NFL for comment.

Carter, who will skip his senior season, has been considered the potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft this April. He was a key part of Georgia's vaunted defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (77.1) in 2022 and was named to several All-America teams.