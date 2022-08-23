U.S. congressman Austin Scott's mobile office hours tour to visit Berrien County

TIFTON, Ga. (WTXL) — A United States House of Representatives congressman in southwest Georgia has established dates for citizens to receive assistance with federal issues.

According to a news release from Republican Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District, his office will have mobile office hours to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans' benefits.

The office hours will be during the following dates and locations within the 8th district:

September 20, 2022

Turner County

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Turner County Agriculture Building

222 Rockhouse Rd., Ashburn, Ga. 31643

Worth County

12:45 p.m. - 2:45pm

Margaret Jones Library

205 E. Pope Street, Sylvester, Ga. 31791

September 21, 2022

Berrien County

10 a.m. - noon

Berrien County AG Extension Office

516 A County Farm Rd #1, Nashville, Ga. 31639

September 22, 2022

Ben Hill County

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Ben Hill County Library

123 North Main Street, Fitzgerald, Ga. 31750

Irwin County

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Irwin County Library

310 S. Beech Street, Ocilla, Ga. 17774

September 27, 2022

Dodge County

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Dodge County Library

531 Second Avenue, Eastman, Ga. 31023

Telfair County

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Telfair County Library

101 W. College Street, McRae-Helena, Ga. 31055

September 28, 2022

Pulaski County

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Pulaski County Courthouse Annex

45 S. Lumpkin Street, Hawkinsville, Ga. 31036

Wilcox County

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Wilcox County Library

104 North Broad Street, Abbeville, Ga. 31001