U.S. congressman Austin Scott's mobile office hours tour to visit Berrien County

TIFTON, Ga. (WTXL) — A United States House of Representatives congressman in southwest Georgia has established dates for citizens to receive assistance with federal issues.
According to a news release from Republican Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District, his office will have mobile office hours to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans' benefits.
The mobile office will make a stop in Berrien County on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Berrien County agriculture extension office, located at 516 A County Farm Road #1 in Nashville.
The office hours will be during the following dates and locations within the 8th district:
September 20, 2022
Turner County
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Turner County Agriculture Building
222 Rockhouse Rd., Ashburn, Ga. 31643
Worth County
12:45 p.m. - 2:45pm
Margaret Jones Library
205 E. Pope Street, Sylvester, Ga. 31791
September 21, 2022
Berrien County
10 a.m. - noon
Berrien County AG Extension Office
516 A County Farm Rd #1, Nashville, Ga. 31639
September 22, 2022
Ben Hill County
10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Ben Hill County Library
123 North Main Street, Fitzgerald, Ga. 31750
Irwin County
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Irwin County Library
310 S. Beech Street, Ocilla, Ga. 17774
September 27, 2022
Dodge County
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Dodge County Library
531 Second Avenue, Eastman, Ga. 31023
Telfair County
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Telfair County Library
101 W. College Street, McRae-Helena, Ga. 31055
September 28, 2022
Pulaski County
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Pulaski County Courthouse Annex
45 S. Lumpkin Street, Hawkinsville, Ga. 31036
Wilcox County
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Wilcox County Library
104 North Broad Street, Abbeville, Ga. 31001