Two killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead in Georgia and another in Texas amid damaging storms, high winds and tornadoes around the South.

Forecasters said the storms Tuesday were just the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday night from eastern Texas to South Carolina.

In Bryan County, Georgia, an offical said a woman was killed by a suspected tornado that damaged homes and left several others injured.

In Whitehouse, Texas, a fire chief confirmed one person was killed as storms moved through early Tuesday Forecasters say another round of damaging weather is expected Wednesday.