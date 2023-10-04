Watch Now
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Two charged in separate Cairo murder cases

Suspects caught after GBI called in.
GBI makes two arrests in two Cairo murders
WTXL
Locations of the murders of Lewis Herring, Jr. and Derrick Herring.
GBI makes two arrests in two Cairo murders
Posted at 6:08 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 18:38:33-04

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says it's made two arrests in two separate murders.

GBI says it arrested 17-year-old Joshua Jones one week ago, on September 27th, for the murder of Derrick Herring. Herring was killed on May 10, 2021, on the 800 block of 8th Street Northwest. They say although Jones was a juvenile at the time, he has been charged as an adult.

One year ago, GBI arrested Christopher Tyreq James for Derrick Herring's murder.

James was in jail when GBI charged him last week with the September 21, 2022 murder of Lewis Herring, Jr. His body was found in the Forrest Lawn Cemetery after he was reported by his parents five days earlier.

GBI tells ABC 27, there is no relationship between Lewis Herring, Jr. and Derrick Herring.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming