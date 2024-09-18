Three congressmen introduce bill to honor former President Jimmy Carter with Congressional Gold Medal

Multiple congressmen are working to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

They introduced a bill to give Carter the Congressional Gold Medal.

Read the news release below to see who is behind the idea.

NEWS RELEASE:

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) along with Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01) and Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) introduced a bipartisan bill today that would honor former Georgia Governor, former U.S. President, Navy veteran, and lifelong humanitarian and resident of Georgia’s Second Congressional District, Jimmy Carter, with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award granted by an act of Congress in recognition for distinguished achievements and contributions.

“Jimmy Carter embodies the best of our country’s ideals. He is a model of compassion, duty, and selfless service. Georgia is proud of this native son, a humble man from Plains, who has accomplished so much in his life,” said Congressman Bishop. “It has been a privilege to know and work with him for over 50 years. He is a devoted family man whose boundless love is reflected in the fruits of his lifetime of service and sacrifice on behalf of humankind.”

“President Carter is a true American patriot who dedicated his life to public service as a naval officer, Governor, and President of the United States. Growing up, President Carter inspired me to get involved in government,” said Congressman Norcross. “I watched as he helped negotiate the Camp David Accords, created the Department of Education, and worked to advance democracy and human rights around the globe. President Carter has earned the Congressional Gold Medal for his years of service to the American people.”

“President Jimmy Carter’s life of distinguished public service is a shining example for all Americans. From his time in the Navy to his humanitarian work after his Presidency, he has made Georgia proud and deserves this honor,” said Congressman Scott.

As President of the United States, Jimmy Carter led the world by delivering the Panama Canal treaties, Camp David Accords, SALT II treaty, and the establishment of diplomatic relations with China. He redefined the United States’ approach to education, energy, and the environment.

He has led international organizations and remains a world leader to whom others turn for inspiration and guidance. After leaving the White House, President Carter and his wife Rosalynn founded the Carter Center to keep the peace, strengthen freedom and democracy, and improve health around the world. President Carter and Mrs. Carter worked with Habitat for Humanity to build, improve, and repair thousands of homes, building homes themselves well into their nineties.

His tenacious spirit of service led President Carter to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

You can read the full text of the legislation on Congressman Bishop’s website:

https://bishop.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/bishop.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/USHRBillText_CongressionalGoldMedal-JimmyCarter.pdf [bishop.house.gov]