Thomasville hopes for economic boost as two films begin shooting downtown

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Rose City, Thomasville, seems to be becoming the home of movie sets in south Georgia.

If you've noticed camera crews and a few familiar faces from the big screen lately, that's why.

In just three years there have been five films shot here, two of them "Supercell" and "Bandit" are filming in the city right now.

In the city of Thomasville, businesses and locals say this means an economic boost and a greater chance more films will set up shop here.

"We get to see our town, I get to go to the screen and see our town on the big screen," said Rhonda Foster.

Foster doesn't just get to see her town on the big screen.

Celebrities and stars like Mel Gibson and Josh Duhamel filming in Thomasville came to her and other businesses in Thomasville.

"What is nice is that we're able to provide a nice peaceful haven for them after a long day of filming where they're able to relax and enjoy a meal," said Foster.

Foster owns Liam's Restaurant Downtown and she said this brings more people and dollars downtown.

"Whether it's ten days three weeks however long they're here they're in the hotels they're eating in our restaurants everybody benefits when these people are here because they become a consumer in our area," said Foster.

Bonnie Hayes is the city Tourism and Film manager and said films bring in $100,000 to $1,000,000 worth of local spending.

With the sudden increase of film coming into the area, the city passed a film ordinance.

It lays the groundwork of how movie sets should operate with road closures, using public buildings and other requirements. If violated it could cost $1,000.

"It has been very important to actually build the industry it's not meant to restrict it," said Hayes.

Locals said they aren't surprised filmographers chose Thomasville and are happy to be a part of many movies looking to use local talent.

"I think it's just a wonderful nod to our town and our community the locals that we have here have been more than willing to participate as extras," said Rebecca Winslow. "I think it's just a wonderful event for Thomasville."

The city hoping this is just the beginning.

"By having the films here Thomasville has a greater chance of being discovered by others," said Hayes.

Both movies in town now have put out calls on social media asking people to be in the film with small parts or using props like cars and old 80s clothes and furniture.

The city said that translates into revenue as well especially for local antique and thrift shops.