Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Texas man pleads not guilty to making threats after election

The 54-year-old man was arrested last month
items.[0].image.alt
SOURCE: MGN ONLINE
COURT
COURT
Posted at 5:03 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:03:22-05

ATLANTA (AP) — A Texas man accused of posting a message on Craigslist after the 2020 election calling on “patriots” in Georgia to “put a bullet” in three government officials has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge.

Chad Stark and his attorney appeared briefly by video Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell Vineyard in Atlanta.

The 54-year-old Stark pleaded not guilty to one count of communicating interstate threats.

He remains free on bond.

The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors did not name the officials who were threatened.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming