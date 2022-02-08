State of Georgia announces settlement with Rent-A-Center

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The state of Georgia announced a settlement with furniture and appliance retailer Rent-A-Center.

Georgia’s attorney general Chris Carr said in a news release Tuesday the settlement resolves allegations that Rent-A-Center was involved in deceptive sales and marketing practices.

The settlement also addresses claims the company violated Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in the course of its rent-to-own sales of furniture, electronics and appliances.

Rent-A-Center will pay $145,590 in civil penalties. If the company violates the terms of the settlement, it must pay an additional $170,910.

The retailer must bring its advertising, sales and marketing practices into compliance with the state’s Fair Business Practices Act and the Georgia Lease-Purchase Agreement Act.

Rent-A-Center must stop harassment and other debt collection practices and verify any debt owed is accurate before sending the amount owed to a third-party debt collection entity.

As part of the settlement, Rent-A-Center does not admit to the allegations, but will abide by the settlement.

“Our office takes seriously allegations of deceptive business practices, and companies that take advantage of our citizens will be held accountable," according to a statement attributed to Carr. "Through our Consumer Protection Division, we work daily to protect our fellow Georgians and will continue to pursue businesses that promote unlawful marketplace activity."